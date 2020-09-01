michael abbadie RT @thom7002: @NHL It's starting. Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts says team has lost a number of season ticket holder but say's… 19 hours ago

marcus swanson https://t.co/eU8rTn9nfm After the NHL postponed playoff games Thursday and Friday, Dallas Stars president Brad Alb… https://t.co/8Ky1zE5xY6 1 day ago

Happy Deplorable Me And it begins... All sports pandering to this will face the fan's rath.. !! Dallas Stars president says team lost… https://t.co/yCG2b5VqjA 1 day ago

SKKY RUFFIN... MAYOR OF P-VALLEY 💸 Dallas Stars president says team lost season ticket holders over Black Lives Matter support https://t.co/KsjH9hInl5 via @Yahoo 1 day ago

Dennis Chighisola No kidding: Dallas president Brad Alberts said the #hockey team lost season-ticket customers over its support of B… https://t.co/rMUVZr14Od 2 days ago

Gomez Addams Dallas Stars president says team lost season ticket holders over Black Lives Matter support https://t.co/qIZ43V83Wp… https://t.co/dblYCbGcNr 2 days ago

Gomez Addams Dallas Stars president says team lost season ticket holders over Black Lives Matter support https://t.co/qIZ43V83Wp… https://t.co/Y3hTmCxm7D 2 days ago