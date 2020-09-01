Global  
 

Dallas Stars president says team lost season ticket holders over Black Lives Matter support

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 1 September 2020
After the NHL postponed playoff games Thursday and Friday, Dallas Stars president Brad Alberts said the team has seen a dip in season-ticket holders.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Kane: Taking a knee important for nation

Kane: Taking a knee important for nation 00:44

 England captain Harry Kane explains why the team will continue to take a knee before the upcoming Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark as a continued show of support for the Black Lives Matter campaign.

