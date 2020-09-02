|
Man Utd? I speak with clubs, but we´ll see what future holds – Leipzig star Upamecano
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Dayot Upamecano admitted he is in talks with clubs after signing a new deal with RB Leipzig amid links to Premier League giants Manchester United. United are reportedly eyeing a move for Leipzig defender Upamecano, who has also been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Arsenal. The 21-year-old centre-back extended his […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this