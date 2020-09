Starling Marte homer wins it for Marlins in his team debut Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

The Miami Marlins won just their second home game of the season, a 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, behind home runs from Starling Marte and Jon Berti. It was Marte's first game with Miami and his eighth-inning homer was the winner. The Miami Marlins won just their second home game of the season, a 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, behind home runs from Starling Marte and Jon Berti. It was Marte's first game with Miami and his eighth-inning homer was the winner. 👓 View full article

