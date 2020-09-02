Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

But for judiciary, I would have been eliminated, says Dr Kafeel Khan

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
“What a relief and I have only the judiciary to thank for this. Left to UP government, they would have eliminated me,” said the controversial paediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan to TOI minutes after he walked out of the Mathura prison at midnight following his release on the orders of the Allahabad high court that also set aside the NSA charges imposed against him, on Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Kafeel Khan 'did not instigate riots', Allahabad HC orders release | Oneindia News

Kafeel Khan 'did not instigate riots', Allahabad HC orders release | Oneindia News 02:04

 Dr Kafeel Khan has been cleared of National Security Act charges by the Allahabad High Court which also ordered his immediate release. Khan was arrested on the night of 30th January and has been in jail for over 7 months. The 'inflammatory' speech over which Khan was detained was found by the High...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Allahabad HC orders release of Dr. Kafeel Khan, drops NSA charges: Key details [Video]

Allahabad HC orders release of Dr. Kafeel Khan, drops NSA charges: Key details

The Allahabad High Court quashed the detention of Dr Kafeel Khan under the National Security Act and ordered his immediate release. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:22Published

Tweets about this