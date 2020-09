Yankees-Rays rivalry escalates even further after Aroldis Chapman nearly hits Mike Brosseau in head Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

After Aroldis Chapman nearly hit Mike Brosseau in the head with a 101-mph fastball, Rays manager Kevin Cash went nuclear on the whole Yankees organization. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Tempers flare in Bronx as Yankees outlast Rays Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman threw a fastball near the head of pinch-hitter Michael Brosseau, in the final inning, emptying the dugouts in New York's win over...

ESPN 2 hours ago





Tweets about this