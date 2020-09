Dickerson leads way as Giants' rout makes history Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

San Francisco's Alex Dickerson, Brandon Crawford and Donoan Solano had six RBIs apiece Tuesday night, marking the first time in MLB history that three players each had six RBIs in the same game. 👓 View full article

