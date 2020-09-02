Manchester United continue to pursue Jadon Sancho and will NOT give up unless England ace makes Borussia Dortmund stay declaration Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Jadon Sancho remains one of Manchester United’s top targets and they will only stop chasing his signature on one condition. The Red Devils have so far failed to capture Sancho despite moving for him earlier this summer, having pushed for a £110million transfer which has not worked out. Borussia Dortmund set an August 10 deadline […] 👓 View full article

