Triple H says he is ‘thrilled’ Arsenal are using his legendary WWE theme before home games – but warns Aubameyang and co. they better keep winning Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Triple H is delighted to see Arsenal using his theme music at the Emirates, but warned the Premier League side they better keep winning. “It’s all about the game and how you play it,” the Motorhead song goes – and Mikel Arteta’s team have been playing it very well since the music was first used […] 👓 View full article

