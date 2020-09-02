Triple H says he is ‘thrilled’ Arsenal are using his legendary WWE theme before home games – but warns Aubameyang and co. they better keep winning
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () Triple H is delighted to see Arsenal using his theme music at the Emirates, but warned the Premier League side they better keep winning. “It’s all about the game and how you play it,” the Motorhead song goes – and Mikel Arteta’s team have been playing it very well since the music was first used […]
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta bemoaned the decision to send off Eddie Nketiah but not Jamie Vardy as the Leicester striker struck late to salvage a point at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners looked..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published