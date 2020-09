West Ham accept £12m offer for Grady Diangana from West Brom after impressing under Slaven Bilic last season Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

West Bromwich Albion have had a £12million offer for Grady Diangana accepted by West Ham, according to reports. The England Under-21 international excelled on loan at the Hawthorns last season, with Slaven Bilic making the winger a top target. Having scored eight goals and grabbed six assists, Diangana established himself as a key man for