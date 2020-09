IPL 2020: Mumbai?Indians' Lasith Malinga to miss season, James Pattinson to replace veteran bowler Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Mumbai Indians (MI) will be missing their veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga who is unavailable for the 13th edition. The franchise announced Australian speedster James Pattinson as Malinga's replacement. 👓 View full article

