☁️ RT @MailSport: Aston Villa agree £16m fee to sign Nottingham Forest star Matty Cash https://t.co/5DZTYo84kP 4 minutes ago Steve Haag Sports Aston Villa agree £16m fee to sign Nottingham Forest star Matty Cash 4 minutes ago MailOnline Sport Aston Villa agree £16m fee to sign Nottingham Forest star Matty Cash https://t.co/5DZTYo84kP 7 minutes ago Dominic Toplis RT @BBCRNS: So #nffc agree a fee with Aston Villa for the sale of Matty Cash. Initial fee of £14m, potentially rising to £16m. Good deal f… 16 minutes ago BBC Nottingham Sport So #nffc agree a fee with Aston Villa for the sale of Matty Cash. Initial fee of £14m, potentially rising to £16m. Good deal for the Reds? 1 hour ago