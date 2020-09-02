Newcastle close to clinching Ryan Fraser signing and hope his ex-Bournemouth teammate Callum Wilson will follow in summer transfer
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () Newcastle are close to completing the signing of former Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser on a free transfer, talkSPORT understands. Scotland international Fraser is set to reject Crystal Palace in favour of linking up with Steve Bruce’s side. Discussing the imminent transfer on White and Sawyer, talkSPORT’s transfer guru Alex Crook said: “He spent most the […]
Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie says Ryan Fraser took the weekend to consider his move to Newcastle and waited to see if former Bournemouth teammate Callum Wilson signed, before committing to a..