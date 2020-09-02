Global  
 

Newcastle close to clinching Ryan Fraser signing and hope his ex-Bournemouth teammate Callum Wilson will follow in summer transfer

talkSPORT Wednesday, 2 September 2020
Newcastle are close to completing the signing of former Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser on a free transfer, talkSPORT understands. Scotland international Fraser is set to reject Crystal Palace in favour of linking up with Steve Bruce’s side. Discussing the imminent transfer on White and Sawyer, talkSPORT’s transfer guru Alex Crook said: “He spent most the […]
