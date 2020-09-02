Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 Fantasy football draft prep: Best tips, rookies, strategy, advice, top 150 rankings from unbiased experts

CBS Sports Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: Who are the top NFL fantasy football draft sleepers?

Who are the top NFL fantasy football draft sleepers? 01:41

 USA TODAY Sports' Steve Gardner breaks down some potential fantasy football sleepers.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Five tips to dominate your fantasy football draft [Video]

Five tips to dominate your fantasy football draft

SportsPulse: It's fantasy football draft season and our resident expert Steve Gardner provides five tips you need to know to dominate your draft.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:41Published
FPL: Who were the top point scorers in 2019/20? [Video]

FPL: Who were the top point scorers in 2019/20?

As the FPL season goes live for 2020/21, we take a look at which playersperformed best last season. From Teemu Pukki's blistering start to JamieVardy's purple patch, there were plenty of points on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Tweets about this

eazeee2004

e.o RT @PFF: Alvin Kamara fantasy points above expectation: 🔸 2018: +30.9 🔸 2019: -5.1 (with a torn MCL) Use the PFF Fantasy Football Expect… 9 minutes ago

yakeanbake

Aaron Yakel RT @YardsPer: 🏈Yahoo! vs ESPN Wide Receiver ADP Our @MattFFball compares ESPN vs Yahoo WR ADP to find the best and worst values at each pl… 2 hours ago

NFLNews_Insider

Tommaso Lascak RT @PFF_Fantasy: Leonard Fournette in 2019: 🔹 Fantasy Points Expected: 314.0 🔹 Fantasy Points Scored: 261.4 He finished 52.6 points BELOW… 12 hours ago

PFF_Fantasy

PFF Fantasy Football Leonard Fournette in 2019: 🔹 Fantasy Points Expected: 314.0 🔹 Fantasy Points Scored: 261.4 He finished 52.6 point… https://t.co/hlnZeQzlir 12 hours ago

PFF

PFF Alvin Kamara fantasy points above expectation: 🔸 2018: +30.9 🔸 2019: -5.1 (with a torn MCL) Use the PFF Fantasy… https://t.co/WNIYLKDt1K 13 hours ago

HuricaneClayton

Clayton RT @YardsPerGretch: I get a ton of questions about my typically RB-light drafts, so I wrote up a bunch of draft strategy here. Think way… 13 hours ago