Former England and Northants all-rounder David Capel dies aged 57 after long battle with illness
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Former England and Northamptonshire all-rounder David Capel has died at the age of 57 after a two-year battle with illness. Capel, who played 15 Tests and 23 one-day internationals between 1987 and 1990, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2018 and passed away at his home earlier on Wednesday, Northamptonshire said in a statement. […]
