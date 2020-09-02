Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former England and Northants all-rounder David Capel dies aged 57 after long battle with illness

talkSPORT Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Former England and Northamptonshire all-rounder David Capel has died at the age of 57 after a two-year battle with illness. Capel, who played 15 Tests and 23 one-day internationals between 1987 and 1990, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2018 and passed away at his home earlier on Wednesday, Northamptonshire said in a statement. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jack Charlton: England World Cup Winner Dies Aged 85 [Video]

Jack Charlton: England World Cup Winner Dies Aged 85

England 1966 World Cup hero and former Republic of Ireland boss Jack Charlton has died aged 85. Charlton had been suffering from a long-term illness and also had dementia. Alongside his brother..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

David Capel: Former England and Northamptonshire all-rounder dies at the age of 57

 Former England and Northamptonshire all-rounder David Capel loses his battle with a brain tumour at the age of 57.
BBC Sport

Ex-England all-rounder Capel dies aged 57

 Former England and Northamptonshire all-rounder David Capel loses his battle with a brain tumour at the age of 57.
BBC News


Tweets about this

amit700029

amit sharma. 🇮🇳 RT @danredford70: https://t.co/Et9hYZhCq7 Really horrid news! 10,869 runs & 469 wickets in 270 1st-class games as well 6,274 runs & 237 w… 20 minutes ago

newsviewer

David Rowell Sad news. David Capel, former England and Northants all-rounder, dies aged 57 https://t.co/Xvb5H1yd6e 21 minutes ago

CD_Strickland

Chris Strickland David Capel, former England and Northants all-rounder, dies aged 57; my grandfather was a cricket fanatic, and rare… https://t.co/z8ZzlR5CIr 27 minutes ago

goldwynbird

Chox RT @TelegraphSport: "In the modern era he would probably have moved counties to increase his England chances, but Capel stayed with his hom… 31 minutes ago

Lizblack3liz

liz black🦾🦾 RT @guardiannews: David Capel, former England and Northants all-rounder, dies aged 57 https://t.co/A1YWIqNY2d 39 minutes ago

TelegraphSport

Telegraph Sport "In the modern era he would probably have moved counties to increase his England chances, but Capel stayed with his… https://t.co/PcAIUGdtxL 39 minutes ago

danredford70

Dan Redford https://t.co/Et9hYZhCq7 Really horrid news! 10,869 runs & 469 wickets in 270 1st-class games as well 6,274 runs &… https://t.co/Vi2r4LaZKj 45 minutes ago

SportingExcite

Sporting Excitement David Capel dead aged 57: Former England and Northants all-rounder passes away after b 🇬🇧 🤔 🎫 ⚰ #oneday #passedaway https://t.co/8NG1yYhXLT 1 hour ago