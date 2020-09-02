Skip Bayless sides with Ezekiel Elliott: ‘My Cowboys could be the most talented team in the league’
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott told reporters on Monday night quote, “This is probably the most talented team I've been on.', Skip Bayless tells Shannon Sharpe that with the addition of CeeDee Lamb, the amount of Pro Bowlers on the team, and a comeback year for Zeke, he just may agree with the running back.
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott told reporters on Monday night quote, “This is probably the most talented team I've been on.', Skip Bayless tells Shannon Sharpe that with the addition of CeeDee Lamb, the amount of Pro Bowlers on the team, and a comeback year for Zeke, he just may agree with the...
During radio interview yesterday Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones affirmed his commitment to quarterback Dak Prescott, stating that the two are 'married' and will be 'renewing their vows' . Skip..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:43Published
With less than a week away from their first game of the 2020 season, the Dallas Cowboys and their quarterback Dak Prescott are surrounded by a sea of expectations. Former scout and current NFL Network..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:33Published