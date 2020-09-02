Global  
 

Skip Bayless sides with Ezekiel Elliott: ‘My Cowboys could be the most talented team in the league’

FOX Sports Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Skip Bayless sides with Ezekiel Elliott: ‘My Cowboys could be the most talented team in the league’Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott told reporters on Monday night quote, “This is probably the most talented team I've been on.', Skip Bayless tells Shannon Sharpe that with the addition of CeeDee Lamb, the amount of Pro Bowlers on the team, and a comeback year for Zeke, he just may agree with the running back.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
