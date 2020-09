Canadiens bolster goaltending by acquiring Jake Allen from Blues for picks Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

The Montreal Canadiens added experience in goal Wednesday, dealing for 30-year-old Jake Allen of the St. Louis Blues. The Fredericton native sported a 1.95 goals-against average in this year's playoffs after posting a 2.15 mark in 24 regular-season games. 👓 View full article

