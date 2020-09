News on WWE’s plans for mystery stable ‘Retribution’ and links to Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Retribution have been making a lot of noise in WWE over the past few weeks. WWE fans haven’t quite known which way to take the group at times. Their numbers have fluctuated between five or six to a dozen and the size has jumped up and down even more than that. They’ve graduated from vandalising […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this