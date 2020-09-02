Global  
 

Skip Bayless suspects Alvin Kamara's back problem is responsible for Saints' trade rumors

FOX Sports Wednesday, 2 September 2020
Skip Bayless suspects Alvin Kamara's back problem is responsible for Saints' trade rumorsThere are conflicting reports coming out of New Orleans about Alvin Kamara. Initial reports said that Kamara was holding out over contract issues this week. Shortly after that, an additional report said the Saints were seeking to trade the running back. To add to the unknown, the latest one said that Kamara’s absence was not over a contract dispute but that he had to receive an epidural in his back which kept him sidelined for a few days. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the Saint's situation.
