Everton ‘agree £22m deal’ to sign Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford as midfielder rejects Wolves and Fulham
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Everton have reportedly agreed a £22million deal to sign Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford. The Hornets were relegated from the Premier League last season and the 27-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move away from the club. The Sun claim that the Toffees have won the race to his signature as Doucoure has rejected both […]
