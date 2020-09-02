Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Everton ‘agree £22m deal’ to sign Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford as midfielder rejects Wolves and Fulham

talkSPORT Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Everton have reportedly agreed a £22million deal to sign Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford. The Hornets were relegated from the Premier League last season and the 27-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move away from the club. The Sun claim that the Toffees have won the race to his signature as Doucoure has rejected both […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Everton, Watford not close on Doucoure fee [Video]

Everton, Watford not close on Doucoure fee

Sky Sports News Dharmesh Sheth says Everton and Watford are in talks about midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure but are 'some way apart' on agreeing a fee.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this

Toffees_Voice

Voice of The Toffees #Everton negotiating some cracking deals. The Steve Walsh era is finally starting to feel like a distant memory. E… https://t.co/cIvFszI8ux 28 seconds ago

IrishSunSport

Irish Sun Sport Everton target Allan set for medical as Toffees agree £22m deal with Napoli https://t.co/SE0SMUUnYI 3 days ago