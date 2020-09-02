Everton ‘agree £22m deal’ to sign Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford as midfielder rejects Wolves and Fulham Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Everton have reportedly agreed a £22million deal to sign Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford. The Hornets were relegated from the Premier League last season and the 27-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move away from the club. The Sun claim that the Toffees have won the race to his signature as Doucoure has rejected both […] 👓 View full article

