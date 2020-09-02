Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chelsea ‘must pay more than £30m’ for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who would be competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga

talkSPORT Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Chelsea have reportedly been told they must pay more than £30million in order to sign Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. The Blues have been linked with Mendy as competition for current No.1 Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spaniard has failed to convince Frank Lampard that he can be the club’s first choice goalkeeper in the long term. Lampard […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Transfer Show: Chelsea in talks with Rennes for Mendy

Transfer Show: Chelsea in talks with Rennes for Mendy 01:13

 Kaveh Solhekol tells the Transfer Show that Chelsea are in talks with Rennes over goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Should Chelsea replace Kepa? [Video]

Should Chelsea replace Kepa?

Chelsea should sell Kepa Arrizabalaga and buy a new goalkeeper as Frank Lampard and the player 'don't see eye to eye', according to Mark Bosnich.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:54Published
Frank Lampard makes FA Cup final admission over Kepa Arrizabalaga [Video]

Frank Lampard makes FA Cup final admission over Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard seems to hint that Kepa Arrizabalaga might missout on the FA Cup final when asked on who will be his number one on Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Chelsea To Swap Kepa Plus £70M For Jan Oblak! Transfer Talk [Video]

Chelsea To Swap Kepa Plus £70M For Jan Oblak! Transfer Talk

This week we start by focusing on Manchester City, and what the end of their European ban could mean for their summer activity. Already a number of names have been thrown about, but we are looking at..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 07:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Chelsea target Edouard Mendy wants Blues move but Rennes seek replacement first

Chelsea target Edouard Mendy wants Blues move but Rennes seek replacement first Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been busy this summer but shows no signs of slowing down with Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy potentially in line to replace Kepa...
Daily Star

Petr Cech driving Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy pursuit with £18m arrival possible

 Chelsea are now targeting Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after being thwarted in their efforts elsewhere and he could challenge Kepa Arrizabalaga for the No. 1...
Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORT

Chelsea FC told to pay more than £30m for 28-year-old – report

 Chelsea FC have been informed that it will cost more than £30m to sign Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the 2020 summer transfer window, according to a report...
The Sport Review


Tweets about this