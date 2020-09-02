Global  
 

News24.com | Froome, Thomas to race Tirreno-Adriatico after Tour de France snub

News24 Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Former Tour de France champions Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, who were both dropped for this year's race, were named by their Ineos team to race in next week's Tirreno-Adriatico in Italy.
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: Škoda ENYAQ iV makes its debut as the lead vehicle in the Tour de France

Škoda ENYAQ iV makes its debut as the lead vehicle in the Tour de France 02:15

 After its world premiere today in the Czech capital, Prague, the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV will demonstrate its sporting qualities as the lead vehicle (‘Red Car’) of the Tour de France tomorrow. The first ŠKODA model based on the modular electrification toolkit (MEB) has been kitted out for its role as...

News24.com | Ackermann wins stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico featuring Froome, Thomas

 Germany's Pascal Ackermann won the first of the eight-stage Tirreno-Adriatico race, being used by former Tour de France winners Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas...
News24


