One News Page (United Kingdom) Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart is Marmite of the NBA and surprise play-off star: https://t.co/XzSYCU9LAN 6 seconds ago

Jax Falcone If you’re a Boston Celtics fan and you’re not a Marcus Smart fan... then you’re not a Boston Celtics fan. 9 minutes ago

Jack O’Neill RT @OCbeast10: I've said it before and I will say it again. Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics are headed to the Finals against LeBron Jam… 27 minutes ago

Paul Brown NBA COLUMN: An Ode to Marcus Smart. Love him or hate him (and boy do some people hate him) he’s becoming one of the… https://t.co/qloZmEtbky 36 minutes ago

Dr. Justin Quinn RT @TheCelticsWire: Smart ‘did what he had to’ in Game 2 vs. Raps: expects a Game 3 battle https://t.co/aBkUxEb4zg 37 minutes ago

The Celtics Wire Smart ‘did what he had to’ in Game 2 vs. Raps: expects a Game 3 battle https://t.co/aBkUxEb4zg 38 minutes ago

Edison Vici RT @BR_NBA: Marcus Smart was on fire from behind the arc last night 🔥 11 threes (!!!) and 37 points in Boston's loss. A new Celtics franc… 41 minutes ago