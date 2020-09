⛏😷CarolinaDude 😷⛏ RT @ProFootballTalk: After transferring from Wake Forest to Georgia, QB Jamie Newman now opts out to get ready for 2021 draft, and due to C… 5 minutes ago

Alex Jordan RT @PT_SportsTalk: Georgia Bulldogs' quarterback Jamie Newman has opted out of the 2020 season due to Covid-19 concerns. (via @aljordan34)… 7 minutes ago

Chip Towers AJC Georgia QB Jamie Newman cites pandemic for opting out. ... And that Justin Fields talk. https://t.co/Yc8BmBNC9C 8 minutes ago

The Sports Page Jamie Newman, the Wake Forest transfer who was projected to start at quarterback for No. 4 Georgia, is opting out o… https://t.co/PE87EeGMra 8 minutes ago

The Bear Of Texas Podcast RT @PTSTNews: Georgia Bulldogs' quarterback Jamie Newman has opted out of the 2020 season due to Covid-19 concerns. (via @aljordan34) #NCAA… 9 minutes ago

Prime Time Sports Talk Georgia Bulldogs' quarterback Jamie Newman has opted out of the 2020 season due to Covid-19 concerns. (via… https://t.co/AHwM0kLslw 9 minutes ago

Prime Time Sports Talk Georgia Bulldogs' quarterback Jamie Newman has opted out of the 2020 season due to Covid-19 concerns. (via… https://t.co/zDw6QMLcpD 9 minutes ago