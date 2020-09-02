|
Gareth Bale criticises Real Madrid for blocking transfer last summer and said he would be open to Premier League return
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Gareth Bale hit out at Real Madrid for blocking his move last summer and said he would consider a return to the Premier League. Bale was all set to join Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning on a three-year deal that would have earned him a reported £1million-a-week. The Wales international has a notoriously poor […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this