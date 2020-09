You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jennifer Brady wins Top Seed Open WTA event in Nicholasville



American Jennifer Brady defeated Switzerland's Jil Teichmann in straight-sets, 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday in Nicholasville to win her first WTA event. The Top Seed Open was the first WTA tourney in America.. Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY Published 2 weeks ago

BBC News 4 minutes ago Also reported by • News24



