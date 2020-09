Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on NFL’s return: We want to be a light through pandemic



SportsPulse: Jori Epstein connected with Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott to discuss what playing football amidst the pandemic means to them. Their answers did not disappoint. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:40 Published 4 hours ago

Colin Cowherd offers obvious NFL takes: 'Dak & Cowboys will be average this season' | THE HERD



Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys is supposedly a big MVP candidate this year, but Colin Cowherd is convinced the Cowboys will be just average this year. Hear Colin give 5 obvious NFL takes, including.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:52 Published 1 day ago