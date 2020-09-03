Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Neymar tests positive for COVID-19

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Neymar is one of three Paris Saint-Germain stars to have contracted the coronavirus, a well-placed source told AFP on Wednesday, after the Champions League runners-up announced several positive tests. "Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol,"...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: What's causing the high positive rates at rapid testing sites?

What's causing the high positive rates at rapid testing sites? 02:55

 3.1% of the 1200 rapid COVID-19 tests administered in Western New York on Sunday were positive. Overall, 2% of all COVID-19 tests were positive across the Western New York region. Governor Andrew Cuomo said because of those results the area should be moving with caution.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

More than 100 students sent home from Palmetto HS after teacher tests positive for coronavirus, district leaders confirm [Video]

More than 100 students sent home from Palmetto HS after teacher tests positive for coronavirus, district leaders confirm

More than 100 students from Palmetto High School were sent home after a teacher tested positive for the coronavirus, district leaders confirmed with ABC Action News Tuesday night.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:58Published
Vero Beach High School student tests positive for COVID-19; 46 other students quarantined [Video]

Vero Beach High School student tests positive for COVID-19; 46 other students quarantined

A Vero Beach High School student has tested positive for COVID-19 leading to 46 other students to quarantine for two weeks.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:27Published
University at Buffalo announces three positive COVID-19 tests among students and staff [Video]

University at Buffalo announces three positive COVID-19 tests among students and staff

The University at Buffalo announced Wednesday three positive COVID-19 tests among students and staff.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Sources: Neymar tests positive, out PSG opener

 null
ESPN


Tweets about this