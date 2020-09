Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog escapes serious injury when cut on leg by skate Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog was cut above the knee by teammate's skate but was able to return for one shift against the Dallas Stars.

