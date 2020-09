You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources My new home, England



The BBC's Caroline Hawley follows Syrian refugee Rouaa to her new home, four years after first meeting her in Lebanon. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 05:24 Published on July 13, 2020

Related news from verified sources Match of the Day star Gary Lineker to host a refugee in his Surrey mansion The former England, Barcelona and Tottenham star is offering to help house someone through a charity called ­Refugees at Home.

Daily Record 4 hours ago





Tweets about this Daily Star Sport Gary Lineker opens up on agreeing to home refugee seeking asylum at Surrey mansion https://t.co/bDXy7pUqfC https://t.co/KJEn3Q0FvA 22 minutes ago Daily Star Sport Gary Lineker opens up on agreeing to home refugee seeking asylum at Surrey mansion https://t.co/bDXy7pCPo4 https://t.co/qrlxKUzC3E 2 hours ago