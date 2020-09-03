Global  
 

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians signs James Pattinson as replacement for Lasith Malinga

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Defending champions Mumbai Indians on Wednesday announced the signing of Australian speedster James Pattinson as a replacement for Lasith Malinga for the upcoming IPL. The veteran Sri Lankan pacer is unavailable for the season due to personal reasons. "Lasith Malinga has requested unavailability for the season for personal...
