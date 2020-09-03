News24.com | Serena Williams, Andy Murray headline Day 4 of US Open

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open



Serena Williams is a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows. Serena has made history yet again by winning her opening match against fellow American Kristie Ahn. Serena suffered a number of surprise.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:30 Published 8 hours ago Andy Murray comments on surgery ahead of US Open



Andy Murray says he 'started to believe' he could compete once more at thehighest level of tennis with each week that passed following hip surgery, ashe speaks ahead of the US Open. He had surgery to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:41 Published 4 days ago Murray missing crowd reactions



Andy Murray was delighted with his victory over Alexander Zverev at the Western and Southern Open, but said he missed the encouragement of the crowd in New York. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:36 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources 2020 U.S. Open: What to Watch on Thursday A star-studded day at Arthur Ashe Stadium will feature Sofia Kenin, Dominic Thiem, Serena Williams, and Andy Murray in their second-round matchups.

NYTimes.com 3 hours ago



Serena, Murray advance at US Open New York—Serena Williams’ quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam got off the mark as Andy Murray rolled back the years with a vintage comeback at the...

WorldNews 14 hours ago





Tweets about this