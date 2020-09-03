Global  
 

News24.com | Serena Williams, Andy Murray headline Day 4 of US Open

News24 Thursday, 3 September 2020
Serena Williams and Andy Murray are back in action on day four at the US Open in New York on Thursday.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Andy Murray and Johanna Konta through to US Open second round

Andy Murray and Johanna Konta through to US Open second round 01:57

 Andy Murray made a spectacular return to grand slam singles when he came fromtwo sets down to beat Japanese world number 49 Yoshihito Nishioka. Meanwhile,Johanna Konta won the battle of the Brits against Heather Watson to reach theUS Open's second round.

