“The club needs to answer that question” – Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale on his future (Video)
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
It seems Gareth Bale still doesn’t know if he’ll be at Real Madrid in 2020/21. He is, however, obviously excited about playing for Wales again. 🗣"I think the club needs to answer that question, I tried to leave last year they blocked everything" Gareth Bale on if he will leave Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/BQtJAN2tJb — Football […]
