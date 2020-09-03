Global  
 

“The club needs to answer that question” – Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale on his future (Video)

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
It seems Gareth Bale still doesn’t know if he’ll be at Real Madrid in 2020/21. He is, however, obviously excited about playing for Wales again. 🗣"I think the club needs to answer that question, I tried to leave last year they blocked everything" Gareth Bale on if he will leave Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/BQtJAN2tJb — Football […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Cabango: Surreal to train with Bale

Cabango: Surreal to train with Bale 00:54

 Swansea City defender Ben Cabango admits it is a dream come true to receive his first call up to the Wales squad and to train with Real Madrid star Gareth Bale.

