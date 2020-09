US Open: Novak Djokovic progresses to third round Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

World number one Novak Djokovic on Wednesday progressed to the third round of the ongoing US Open.



Djokovic defeated Kyle Edmund of England 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the second round to advance further into the tournament.



The Serbian tennis star Djokovic is chasing his fourth US Open title and he is one of the favourites to...