Mikel Arteta confident Aubameyang will sign again with Arsenal



Mikel Arteta has indicated that he believes the club are “close” to finalisinga new deal for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who fired them to a penaltyshoot-out win over Liverpool in the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:27 Published 4 days ago

Mikel Arteta offers fresh start to every Arsenal player ahead of new season



Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has told his ostracised players that they willstart the new season with a clean slate. Matteo Guendouzi did not play in thefinal 11 games of the previous campaign after.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 1 week ago