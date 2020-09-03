Former England all-rounder David Capel dies aged 57 Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Former England all-rounder David Capel has died at the age of 57 following a long illness on Wednesday, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced.



Capel played 15 Tests and 23 ODIs, after making his debut in 1987, and was more recently an Assistant Coach with the England Women team.



