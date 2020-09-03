Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former England all-rounder David Capel dies aged 57

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Former England all-rounder David Capel has died at the age of 57 following a long illness on Wednesday, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced.

Capel played 15 Tests and 23 ODIs, after making his debut in 1987, and was more recently an Assistant Coach with the England Women team.

"David's dedication to cricket will...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Midnight gym session for Jeff Brazier as lockdown eased in England [Video]

Midnight gym session for Jeff Brazier as lockdown eased in England

TV presenter Jeff Brazier hits the David Lloyd gym in Hampton, south-westLondon, which opened at midnight after the latest easing of coronavirusrestrictions in England. It comes as the Government..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Stunning Paintings Are Sending Tourists Running to the Beautiful English Countryside [Video]

Stunning Paintings Are Sending Tourists Running to the Beautiful English Countryside

The beautiful small villages and market towns called the Cotswolds have been the subject of artist David Hockney. His masterfully paintings and the picturesque landscape make this hidden corner of..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

David Capel: Former England and Northamptonshire all-rounder dies at the age of 57

 Former England and Northamptonshire all-rounder David Capel loses his battle with a brain tumour at the age of 57.
BBC Sport

Former England and Northants all-rounder David Capel dies aged 57 after long battle with illness

 Former England and Northamptonshire all-rounder David Capel has died at the age of 57 after a two-year battle with illness. Capel, who played 15 Tests and 23...
talkSPORT

Ex-England all-rounder Capel dies aged 57

 Former England and Northamptonshire all-rounder David Capel loses his battle with a brain tumour at the age of 57.
BBC News


Tweets about this

Mendelpol

Jack Mendel David Capel was a gifted, determined cricketer and true gentleman | Lovely tribute from Vic Marks https://t.co/Z2cYWvmWbv 5 minutes ago

Jgibbins

Jason Gibbins RT @ChronandEcho: Sports editor @TheRealCase pays tribute to former @NorthantsCCC and England all-rounder David Capel #nccc https://t.co/… 6 minutes ago

JuttMehakma

ZAC RT @cricketpakcompk: Capel played 15 Tests and 23 one-day internationals between 1987 and 1990 #Cricket #England https://t.co/EhK44cgcpu 6 minutes ago

IanCLucas

Ian Lucas Sad news of the passing of a fine player. https://t.co/d8ahaEKzAd 10 minutes ago

JoelTaylorhack

Joel Taylor This is a lovely tribute to David Capel from Vic Marks I’d forgotten he’d dismissed Viv Richards on three occasion… https://t.co/gQU0FnlUur 10 minutes ago

cricketpakcompk

Cricket Pakistan Capel played 15 Tests and 23 one-day internationals between 1987 and 1990 #Cricket #England https://t.co/EhK44cgcpu 14 minutes ago

ChronandEcho

Northampton Chron Sports editor @TheRealCase pays tribute to former @NorthantsCCC and England all-rounder David Capel #nccc… https://t.co/m82WeCYCT2 16 minutes ago

chronsport

Northampton Sport Sports editor @TheRealCase pays tribute to former @NorthantsCCC and England all-rounder David Capel #nccc… https://t.co/VITtrO7QDW 16 minutes ago