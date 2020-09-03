Global  
 

Kick It Out report reveals rise in reports of racist and homophobic abuse in professional football

talkSPORT Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Kick It Out have revealed there was a 42 per cent increase in reports of discrimination in professional football in England in 2019/20 – despite the season being put on hold for several months due to COVID-19. The equality and inclusion charity’s annual report shows the figure for reports of racist and homophobic abuse received […]
News video: East Bay School District Pulls Online Program After Parents Complain of Racist, Homophobic Content

East Bay School District Pulls Online Program After Parents Complain of Racist, Homophobic Content 02:04

 It’s not how but what kids are learning online that has concerned Alameda parents who reported racist and homophobic content they noticed in a remote-learning program. Andrea Nakano reports. (9-3-20)

