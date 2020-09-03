|
Rory McIlroy, wife Erica announce birth of first child
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
After keeping their first child a secret for nearly the entire pregnancy, McIlroy and wife, Erica, welcomed their daughter this week,.
