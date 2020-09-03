Global  
 

Rory McIlroy, wife Erica announce birth of first child

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 September 2020
After keeping their first child a secret for nearly the entire pregnancy, McIlroy and wife, Erica, welcomed their daughter this week,.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Singer Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry ‘completely in love’ with baby daughter

Singer Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry ‘completely in love’ with baby daughter 00:54

 Ed Sheeran has confirmed his wife Cherry has given birth to their first child– a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

