Shannon Sharpe breaks down the final minute of the Nuggets Game 7 victory over Jazz



The Jazz-Nuggets series has been the highlight of the playoffs so far, so it's only fitting that Game 7 came down to the last second. Down 2 with under 10 seconds left, Donovan Mitchell had a costly..

Cousin Sal: Donovan Mitchell will lead Jazz to the promise land & defeat Nuggets in Game 7



The Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets will face off tonight in Game 7 of the series, and the Fox Bet Live crew decides who they think will move on to face the Los Angeles Clippers. Hear why Cousin Sal..