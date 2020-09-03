'OKC was the best team in clutch situations, they lost this ball game' — Shannon Sharpe on OKC's Gm7 loss to Rockets | UNDISPUTED

Global  
 

'OKC was the best team in clutch situations, they lost this ball game' — Shannon Sharpe on OKC's Gm7 loss to Rockets | UNDISPUTEDLast night provided another thrilling end to a Game 7 for the Houston Rockets. James Harden went 1 for 9 from beyond the arc for only 17 points but made up for it on the defensive end when it mattered. Up 1 with 3 seconds left, Harden blocked the 3-point attempt by Lu Dort that would’ve given the Oklahoma City Thunder the lead. After Houston made 1 of 2 free throws, OKC had a second left to inbound but couldn’t complete a pass to get a shot off in time. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that OKC is responsible for this loss.
