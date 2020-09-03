|
|
|
Southern Miss vs. South Alabama: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
How to watch Southern Miss vs. South Alabama football game
|
|
|
Video Credit: WXXV - Published
NCAA Football: Southern Miss vs. South Alabama
Separated by less than 100 miles, Southern Miss and South Alabama had never met on the gridiron prior to Thursday night’s season opener in Hattiesburg.
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|