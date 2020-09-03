Netflix announces production of new Senna fictional drama series
Thursday, 3 September 2020 (
25 minutes ago) Netflix has announced that a new fictional drama series on the life and career of Ayrton Senna has gone into production, due for release in 2022
Video Credit: ANI - Published
3 days ago
Online streaming platform Netflix is offering limited free access to its Original movies and series for those who do not have an account. The company is offering a host of series to watch for free. According to Mashable, the free Netflix TV shows and movies available to preview without a subscription...
Netflix offers free limited access to new users 01:10
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Harry and Meghan ink Netflix development deal
Having left Britain's royal family behind, Prince Harry and wife Meghan go Hollywood with a new production deal at Netflix. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41 Published 18 hours ago
Netflix is making a Resident Evil show
Netflix confirmed that its long-rumoredResident Evil show is real.The company shared the news througha tweet containing the script cover of the firstepisode, “Welcome to New Raccoon City”.It went..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:03 Published 6 days ago
Tweets about this