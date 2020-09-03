Global  
 

Netflix announces production of new Senna fictional drama series

Autosport Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Netflix has announced that a new fictional drama series on the life and career of Ayrton Senna has gone into production, due for release in 2022
