Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shannon Sharpe discusses Giannis' last second foul on Butler to give Heat a 2-0 lead over Bucks | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe discusses Giannis' last second foul on Butler to give Heat a 2-0 lead over Bucks | UNDISPUTEDThe Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat came down to the very end last night in Game 2. The Bucks tied it with 4 seconds left, thanks to Khris Middleton being fouled on a 3-point attempt by Goran Dragic that the Heat couldn’t challenge after using it earlier in the game. Jimmy Butler on the other end missed a corner jumper at the buzzer, but a foul was called on Giannis who appeared to slightly brush Butler, and the Bucks were also out of challenges. Butler made both free throws with no time remaining to win and go up 2 games to none in the series. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Giannis Antetokounmpo's last second foul on Jimmy Butler.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Shannon Sharpe discusses Giannis' last second foul on Butler to give Heat a 2-0 lead over Bucks | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe discusses Giannis' last second foul on Butler to give Heat a 2-0 lead over Bucks | UNDISPUTED 01:57

 The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat came down to the very end last night in Game 2. The Bucks tied it with 4 seconds left, thanks to Khris Middleton being fouled on a 3-point attempt by Goran Dragic that the Heat couldn’t challenge after using it earlier in the game. Jimmy Butler on the other end...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jim Jackson: Bucks are a solid team, but they won't overcome Heat without Giannis | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Jim Jackson: Bucks are a solid team, but they won't overcome Heat without Giannis | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Jim Jackson joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss Giannis Antetokounmpo and the future of the Milwaukee Bucks. Hear why Jim Jackson believes that Milwaukee winning without Giannis is not a..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:00Published
Shannon Sharpe: Bucks proved the fight is still on after losing Giannis in Gm4 win over Heat | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: Bucks proved the fight is still on after losing Giannis in Gm4 win over Heat | UNDISPUTED

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to stay alive in their series against the Miami Heat despite losing Giannis Antetokounmpo early to an ankle injury. Khris Middleton stepped up big for Milwaukee, scoring a..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:34Published
'LeBron was in attack mode' — Shannon Sharpe on the Lakers Gm2 win over the Rockets | UNDISPUTED [Video]

'LeBron was in attack mode' — Shannon Sharpe on the Lakers Gm2 win over the Rockets | UNDISPUTED

After dropping Game 1 on Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers evened up the series against the Houston Rockets last night at a game apiece. LA saw their 16-point halftime lead evaporate into a deficit in the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe discusses Giannis’ last second foul on Butler to give Heat a 2-0 lead over Bucks | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe discusses Giannis’ last second foul on Butler to give Heat a 2-0 lead over Bucks | UNDISPUTED The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat came down to the very end last night in Game 2. The Bucks tied it with 4 seconds left, thanks to Khris Middleton being fouled...
FOX Sports

Butler's walk-off FTs cap wild finish against Bucks

 Giannis Antetokounmpo's last-second foul on Jimmy Butler allowed the Heat to walk off with a win Wednesday in just the third playoff game ever to end on...
ESPN


Tweets about this