Penn State football: Team doctor says about a third of COVID-19-positive Big Ten athletes had myocarditis

BREAKING: #PennState's director of athletic medicine, Wayne Sebastianelli, says that cardiac MRI scans revealed that roughly 30-35% of Big Ten athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 appeared to have myocarditis.

One-third of COVID-19 positive Big Ten athletes have myocarditis, Penn State's director of athletic medicine says.