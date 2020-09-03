Brazil's equal pay claim for women a step forward, but still a long way to go
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () With Brazil's proclamation that it would pay its women's soccer team the same as its men came the stark reality that of the 159 countries playing women's football in FIFA, only seven have equal pay agreements in place, Canada not among them.
