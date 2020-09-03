Global  
 

Brazil's equal pay claim for women a step forward, but still a long way to go

Thursday, 3 September 2020
With Brazil's proclamation that it would pay its women's soccer team the same as its men came the stark reality that of the 159 countries playing women's football in FIFA, only seven have equal pay agreements in place, Canada not among them.
News video: Study provides hope for young women after heart attack

Study provides hope for young women after heart attack 01:23

 Premenopausal women have good long-term outcomes after a heart-attack, according to late-breaking research. The research was presented at ESC Congress 2020. "Previous research has shown that women are more likely to die after a heart attack than men," said principal investigator Professor Diego...

