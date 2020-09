You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chris Broussard: Giannis is more similar to LeBron, rather than MJ or Pippen | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



Chris Brouusard joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss if Giannis Antetokounmpo is more similar to Michael Jordan or Scottie Pippen. Hear why Broussard believes that the Milwaukee Bucks.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:44 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron’s response to Jay Williams about being a “Pippen” | UNDISPUTED After Richard Jefferson said that Giannis Antetokounmpo might be a Scottie Pippen that needs an Michael Jordan, Jay Williams chimed saying even LeBron James...

FOX Sports 19 hours ago





Tweets about this