Cristiano Ronaldo's foot infection may force him to miss Portugal training

Mid-Day Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo missed a second training session in a row with the Portugal squad on Thursday due to a foot problem ahead of Nations League matches against Croatia and Sweden. "The national team captain... has an infection in his right foot and is undergoing treatment with antibiotics," the Portuguese FA said in a...
