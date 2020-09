You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Yankees To Play Long-Awaited Home Opener Against Rival Red Sox Tonight



Baseball returns to The Bronx tonight, even though fans aren't allowed at Yankee Stadium. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:05 Published on July 31, 2020 Toronto Blue Jays to Buffalo: “A good shot in the arm"



The Toronto Blue Jays heading to Buffalo to play the 2020 season is thought to be a “good shot in the arm” for the City of Good Neighbors. Visit Buffalo Niagara CEO and President Patrick Kaler said.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:18 Published on July 25, 2020 WEB EXTRA: Black Lives Matter Billboard At Fenway Park



A sign that reads “Black Lives Matter” went up outside Fenway Park in Boston Wednesday. The 254-foot-long billboard is operated by the Red Sox Foundation. A Red Sox spokesperson said “… we.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:15 Published on July 23, 2020

Tweets about this