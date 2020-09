India's Sumit Nagal crashed out of the US Open after he lost in straight sets to Austria's Dominic Thiem in the second round at Flushing Meadows on Thursday.

Sumit Nagal vows to sweat it out after loss to No. 3 Thiem Sumit Nagal's trademark fighting spirit was on display throughout but it was not enough to get past World No. 3 Dominic Thiem, who notched up a straight-set...

Mid-Day 2 days ago