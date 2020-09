Celtics' Jaylen Brown calls defense on Raptors' game-winning shot 'a (expletive) disgrace' Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Jaylen Brown tipped his cap to OG Anunoby and the Raptors for the play, but Brown couldn't hide his frustration over the Celtics' defensive lapse.

