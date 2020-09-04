Novak Djokovic has no animosity towards Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer over union snub

Global  
 

Novak Djokovic said Wednesday he held no animosity towards rival stars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal after they snubbed his call for the formation of a new players' association. Nadal and Federer called for "unity, not separation" after Djokovic revealed at the weekend that he was spearheading a controversial breakaway union for...
