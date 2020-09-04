Novak Djokovic has no animosity towards Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer over union snub Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Novak Djokovic said Wednesday he held no animosity towards rival stars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal after they snubbed his call for the formation of a new players' association. Nadal and Federer called for "unity, not separation" after Djokovic revealed at the weekend that he was spearheading a controversial breakaway union for...


